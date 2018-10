Kyle is currently working as a support teacher, providing one on one attention for a child with learning disabilities. Having only just come out as bisexual he feels it's the perfect opportunity to see what's out there other than the people in his hometown in Wales. He wants to explore who he is with like-minded people who are going through the same journey as himself. He says he has found that people assume that being bisexual is a stepping stone to coming out as gay, but it's really not. Any potential partner for Kyle has to be into their fitness, but more importantly, family orientated. He describes his love life as uneventful, tragic but optimistic.