Originally from Chichester, Irene now lives in London where she works as a photographer. Describing her love life as lonely, difficult and single she says she is taking part in the show because she wants to actually feel like a bisexual. "I've acted very straight for a while, so to be comfortable in it would be great." Talking about bisexuality, Irene says that "it takes a while for people to get used to the idea that some people might just like both." When she was in a previous relationship, she told her then boyfriend about her sexuality and he immediately responded with: "so you want a threesome?" She said that is the most annoying question to be asked when you are bisexual and her biggest turnoffs are cheating and disloyalty.