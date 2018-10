Daisie is a fraud prevention officer. She describes herself as ‘unlucky in love' and hasn't been in a relationship for five years. Daisie is "proud to be bisexual" and is confident telling people about her sexuality, however, she says that the biggest misconception people have about her sexuality is that they think she is greedy. Whilst hoping to find love while taking part in the show, her perfect partner must have a good set of teeth. The worst trait in a partner, for Daisie, would be somebody with no sense of humour.