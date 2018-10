Carmen is a model and has been modelling since she was aged 14. Kooky and easy-going, Carmen says that she could talk to a brick wall for two hours and get to know it! Carmen defines her sexuality as bisexual and says that being a model, people judge her more about being bisexual because she doesn't fit their stereotype of a model bisexual, receiving comments that she ‘looks straight' and that she is ‘too pretty to be a bisexual.' Joining the cast in episode 6 she wanted to learn more about and to challenger herself. She said "if there is somebody that I find in there, then so be it." Her ideal partner would be someone who she can have a laugh with 24/7 and who can help her see the world in a better light.