It's time British dating shows had a fresh coat of paint…
E! Entertainment UK has the official launch promo for The Bi Life, the UK's first bisexual+ reality dating show hosted by Courtney Act, which announces the first episode will be airing on Thurs. 25 October.
The clip sees a group of singletons getting doused by Courtney in pink, purple and blue paint to reflect the Bisexual+ Pride Flag colours. The promo was directed by Marc Klasfeld, an American music video director who's directed over two hundred music videos for artists like Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Charli XCX and Wiz Kahalifa.
After placing runner-up on Ru Paul's Drag Race and winning Celebrity Big Brother UK, no one could be more perfect to front The Bi Life than Courtney Act.
Fans and Courtney have already been tweeting their excitement for the show:
Even MNEK has expressed how ecstatic he is that his track Colour features in the promo:
In a UK TV first, The Bi Life, a ten-part reality dating series, will see a group of bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, etc.) or questioning British singletons sent on the ultimate adventure to find love. The Bi Life, is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster, and through it all the cast will provide each other with support and encouragement as they share their stories, form new friendships and go looking for love. Breaking the norms of the dating shows which have come before it; this sexy new series will chart the cast's highs and lows as they embark on this ultimate life-changing journey of self-discovery.