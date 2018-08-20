Fronted by entertainer and advocate Shane Jenek, better known under the stage name Courtney Act, The Bi Life will be set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of Barcelona – the LGBTQ+ capital of Europe. The cast will live together, party together and help each other navigate the rocky road of bisexual+ dating. For some, this will mean exploring who they are for the very first time.

Australian born Shane Jenek rose to fame appearing on shows such as Australian Idol and Ru Paul's Drag Race and captured the hearts of the UK whilst appearing on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, winning the series with an impressive 43% of final vote.

A vocal advocate on LGBTQ+ rights and issues around gender identity, Shane Jenek spoke of his excitement for this new show: "As if this summer hasn't been hot enough, we decided to crank it up another notch with The Bi Life on E! It's high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender. In 2018 we know that sexuality is fluid and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the love making, of young bi people is so important. So get ready to see the true stories of bisexual singles, who are the largest part of the LGBTQ+ community, but the least known."

The Bi Life, is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster, and through it all the cast will provide each other with support and encouragement as they share their stories, form new friendships and go looking for love. Breaking the norms of the dating shows which have come before it; this sexy new series will chart the cast's highs and lows as they embark on this ultimate life-changing journey of self-discovery.