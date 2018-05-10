Will Megan Be Able to Forgive Kyle and Actually Go Through With the Wedding on The Arrangement Season Finale?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We hear wedding bells ringing! 

The day has finally arrived for Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) to become husband and wife. Even though things ended on a rocky path after last week's episode, it looks like Megan is really going to go through with it. 

Thanks to Terence's (Michael Vartan) beautiful speech, these two might actually have a fighting chance. "We're here to tell a love story. A story of two souls. Neither with families of their own," Terence said on a beautiful mountaintop while Kyle arrived at the wedding altar. "Who roamed the earth in search of something they could not name or describe."

Watch

The Arrangement & The Royals Season Finales

The Arrangement 210

E!

"They'd never actually seen it, but each knew it was there, somewhere, waiting for them. They both suffered and lost hope, but grew stronger with each setback," he shared. "Until both were so strong they could not help but see each other." 

At that moment, Megan is revealed looking more beautiful than ever in her wedding gown. Will these two say "I do" before the episode is over? It's a beautiful day for a wedding... 

See it all go down in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Couples , Love And Sex , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Latest News
Georgina Chapman

"Humiliated" Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein: What She Did and Didn't Know

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Sued by Woman Who Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted at His House

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour Applauds Scarlett Johansson for Wearing Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

How to Get Ombre Beach Waves: Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Jen Atkin Explains

Karamo Brown, Ian Jordan, Engagement

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Is Engaged to Director Ian Jordan: All the Details

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Reputation Tour

Which 2018 Summer Concert Tour Are You Most Excited for?

Celeb Vacations, Westerly, Rhode Island

Here's Where Celebrities Are Going to Really Get Away From It All

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.