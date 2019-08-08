Four new couples are heading to Temptation Island. The new season will feature the couples facing new tempting situations in Maui, Hawaii where 24 sexy single men and women are on hand to help everyone realize who "the one" is. Get ready for some hot and heavy nights!

Meet the new couples—Ashley H. and Casey; Ashley G. and Rick; Kate and David; Esonica and Gavin—now and take a peek at the new trailer below. Will the ground rules be obeyed? Will anybody give in to temptation? The new season begins in October…