Javen and Shari are a fiery, passionate couple of 8 years who truly see one another as best friends, Javen and Shari are embarking on this journey to prove they are really meant to be together. High school sweethearts, they believe they are soul mates but Shari still can't get over the fact that Javen cheated on her in college. They are headed to Temptation Island in order to ensure she can trust Javen again, Shari knows this experience will test their loyalty and love more than ever before. All the while, Javen would like for Shari to experience dating other men since she's never dated anyone else besides him. Will Javen stray and cheat again or will he prove to Shari that he is a changed man?