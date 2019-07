A fun, outgoing and down-to-earth couple, Karl and Nicole are always up for an adventure. They are both passionate about fitness and met at the gym while Nicole was still in another relationship. After her previous relationship fizzled, Nicole and Karl began dating and over two years later, they are trying to determine what is next for them. Both are starting to feel stagnant -- but is it just that their honeymoon phase is over or are they getting bored of each other? On top of that, Nicole feels that Karl is her first true love, yet questions what "real love" even means. Will Nicole realize that she already has real love with Karl or will she let herself be stolen away by another man like once before?