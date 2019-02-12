USA Network

Top Love Lesson:

The top love lesson I learned from being on Temptation Island was to ALWAYS be yourself, no matter what! I watched a lot of girls change who they were when cameras were around, or changed their tone in voice or body language when the guys would come around, and trust me i've been guilty of that myself in the past, but it was really eye-opening. You cannot change who you are for someone, you're cheating yourself and it's exhausting. One of the sexiest things a woman can wear is confidence and if the guy doesn't like it, then tough cookie, send him on his way. In a world full of propaganda and comparison, find confidence in who you are and rock the hell out of it. Love yourself enough to remain true to you and THEN allow the man to enjoy the amazingness that you are!

Dos and Don'ts:

I learned so many do's and don't from this experience that narrowing them down is harrowing, but if i had to choose my greatest, it would be a dating "do". When on the show i was blocked from the one guy I was most interested in (from going on dates) so that meant i had to get creative in ways to show him my interest, which went against my southern values of the man pursuing the woman. So I had to plan and pursue, when doing so I realized that men aren't afraid of women that go after what they want, it was really revolutionary for me b/c it gave me a whole new perspective. So a dating do, GO AFTER WHAT YOU WANT and don't be afraid to pursue and plan fun dates for your potential suitor.