Khal Drogo is back!

While hosting SNL, Aquaman star Jason Momoa reprised his beloved Game of Thrones role, a Dothraki warrior leader, in a skit showing him on Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo, a public access talk show hosted by Kenan Thompson that features killed off characters as guests.

Just like on the HBO show, Drogo is a...man of few words, and rather aggressive.

Beck Bennett plays Hodor in the sketch, while Pete Davidson portrays the High Sparrow, Kate McKinnon is King Joffrey and Aidy Bryant is his assassin, Olenna Tyrell.

As a bonus, Kyle Mooney parodies Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick on a Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo after-show, and Drogo is not exactly a fan.