A Super Excited Jason Momoa Is Naked and Roaming the Halls of Saturday Night Live

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 7:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

His episode hasn't even aired yet, and Jason Momoa might just be the most stoked Saturday Night Live host ever.

Momoa's first promo for his gig, which you can see above, features the Aquaman star acting as an NBC page, doing the most to get a caller some very vital information. There's dancing, action sequences and lots of hairography. Momoa forever.

But that's not all! We told you he's doing the most: Momoa roamed the halls of Saturday Night Live's iconic studio 8H naked. Well, with a towel, but in the Instagram post below, he starts out in his dressing room shower and goes in search of the SNL writers in his birthday suit (plus a towel).

Photos

Jason Momoa's Hottest Pics

Momoa is making his hosting debut on Saturday, Dec. 8 with musical guests Mumford and Sons. And as you've seen above and below, he's clearly pumped.

He's also posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram and a promo reviving his Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo. You see, if you don't watch Saturday Night Live, Drogo is going to come to your house and…then, well, watch the video.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jason Momoa , Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , Saturday Night Live , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billy Porter, Debra Messing, Milo Ventimiglia

2019 Golden Globes TV Snubs and Surprises: This Is Us, Atlanta and More Nomination Shockers

Black Panther

2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Riverdale

What To Do About Riverdale's Hiram Lodge

Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Why Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Are Absolutely Perfect Golden Globes Hosts

Ryan Murphy, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician on Netflix: Jessica Lange, Ben Platt and Everything Else We Know

Milo Ventimiglia Discusses "This Is Us" Shocking Finale

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Is Joyous and Timelier Than Ever

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.