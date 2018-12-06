His episode hasn't even aired yet, and Jason Momoa might just be the most stoked Saturday Night Live host ever.

Momoa's first promo for his gig, which you can see above, features the Aquaman star acting as an NBC page, doing the most to get a caller some very vital information. There's dancing, action sequences and lots of hairography. Momoa forever.

But that's not all! We told you he's doing the most: Momoa roamed the halls of Saturday Night Live's iconic studio 8H naked. Well, with a towel, but in the Instagram post below, he starts out in his dressing room shower and goes in search of the SNL writers in his birthday suit (plus a towel).