Kenan Thompson appeared on Monday's episode of Today and spoke out about the backlash Pete Davidson is facing for a joke he made on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, Davidson mocked several political candidates based on their physical appearances. His targets included Dan Crenshaw—a Republican congressional candidate from Texas who lost his eye while serving with the U.S. Navy SEALs in Afghanistan in 2012.

"You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," the comedian said during a "Weekend Update" segment. "I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

Both Davidson and SNL came under fire for the joke. Now, Thompson is admitting his co-star crossed the line.

"My father is a veteran—you know, Vietnam—and I personally would never necessarily go there," Thompson said. "But it's tough when you're fishing for jokes. Like, that's how stand-ups feel. Like, there's no real filters out there when they're trying to go for a great joke or whatever. We try to respect that. But, at the same time, when you miss the mark, you're offending people. So, you have to kind of like be a little more aware, in my opinion."