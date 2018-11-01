Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande Split in New SNL Promo

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

NBC/Twitter

Will Pete Davidson ever find anyone to marry him? He's not having very good luck so far. 

In a promo for the first new episode of Saturday Night Live since his split from Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson cheekily joked about the end of his engagement by trying one more time with musical guest Maggie Rogers

"Hey Maggie, I'm Pete," Davidson, sporting some new blue-grey hair, says. "You wanna get married?" 

Unfortunately, Rogers declines. 

"0 for three," Davidson says sadly. 

Now, we all know he was very publicly engaged to Grande for a whirlwind few months, but does this mean Davidson has proposed to someone else as well? He dated Larry David's daughter Cazzie David before Grande, and before that, he was dating Girl Code star Carly Aquilino. Whoever he may have previously proposed to, it obviously did not work out either. 

Davidson had previously only addressed the split from Grande in stand up sets on stage, jokingly asking if anyone needed a roommate. 

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Davidson and Grande began dating in May, were engaged in June, and ended their engagement around October 14. Davidson had been very open about the relationship on Saturday Night Live, which happened to go on a hiatus just before news of the split got out. The show even devoted an entire pre-taped sketch to Kyle Mooney trying to become as famous as Davidson had become over the summer, thanks to the relationship. 

Whether or not Davidson addresses the split further on the live show, which will be hosted this week by Jonah Hill, remains to be seen, but at least it's good to know he's doing well enough post-breakup to make jokes in promos. 

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Saturday Night Live , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande
Latest News
The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead and How Other TV Shows Handle Lead Actor Exits

The Brady Bunch, A Very Brady Renovation

The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

Melissa Gorga Would Take Lisa Vanderpump's "RHOBH" Spot

"Better Call Saul" Actor Admits to Cutting Off Own Arm

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese

Jersey Shore Stars Send Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Love on His Wedding Day

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Saved by the Bell Is Coming Back...on Instagram?!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.