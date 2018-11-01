Will Pete Davidson ever find anyone to marry him? He's not having very good luck so far.

In a promo for the first new episode of Saturday Night Live since his split from Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson cheekily joked about the end of his engagement by trying one more time with musical guest Maggie Rogers.

"Hey Maggie, I'm Pete," Davidson, sporting some new blue-grey hair, says. "You wanna get married?"

Unfortunately, Rogers declines.

"0 for three," Davidson says sadly.

Now, we all know he was very publicly engaged to Grande for a whirlwind few months, but does this mean Davidson has proposed to someone else as well? He dated Larry David's daughter Cazzie David before Grande, and before that, he was dating Girl Code star Carly Aquilino. Whoever he may have previously proposed to, it obviously did not work out either.

Davidson had previously only addressed the split from Grande in stand up sets on stage, jokingly asking if anyone needed a roommate.