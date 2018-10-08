Kenan Thompson is dishing more about Kanye West's politically-charged Saturday Night Live speech.

The 41-year-old "Stronger" rapper appeared on SNL's season premiere last weekend, where he performed three times throughout the show. During his first performance, Kanye dressed up in a Perrier bottle outfit while performing "I Love It" alongside rapper Lil Pump, who was dressed up in a Fiji water bottle outfit. During his final performance of the show alongside 070 Shake, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye sang "Ghost Town" wearing a pro-President Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.

As the performance was coming to an end, Kanye started to give a politically-charged speech, part of which was cut short from the broadcast. However, Chris Rock, who was at the SNL taping, posted video of Kanye's speech on Instagram, during which members of the audience could be heard booing him, while some could be heard applauding.

Now, SNL star Thompson is sharing his thoughts on West's speech on a new episode of the Late Night With Seth Meyers podcast.