Michael Che pulled a prank on his Saturday Night Live co-writer Colin Jost this weekend by sending a clown to his birthday dinner with Scarlett Johansson.

Che posted a picture of a text exchange he had with Jost over the hilarious incident on Instagram. In the exchange, Jost texted his "Weekend Update" co-star a picture of him wearing a balloon hat, which was likely crafted by the aforementioned clown. While Johansson appeared to be laughing over the prank, Jost didn't seem as amused. Still, Che appeared to get a kick out of the whole thing.

"I sent a party clown to Colin[‘]s very intimate birthday dinner," he wrote.