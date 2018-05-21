Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 21, 2018 4:05 PM
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Live from Saturday night... it's a hot new romance!
Ariana Grande is seeing Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, E! News has learned. "It just started and is casual," a source says.
Coincidentally, their budding relationship comes soon after both Ariana and Pete ended previous relationships. The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress confirmed her split from rapper Mac Miller earlier this month. Likewise, news broke just last week that Davidson and Cazzie David had broken up after two years together.
The source explains that despite Ariana and Mac officially breaking up after attending Coachella in April, "the relationship had been over long before."
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
"Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her," the source tells us. "She is in a very good place and very happy now."
Less than a week ago, Miller was arrested for DUI and hit and run. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that 26-year-old was driving in the San Fernando Valley just before 1 a.m. on May 9 when his 2016 G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot, authorities added.
Grande, 24, posted a cryptic tweet following the incident that read, "pls take care of yourself."
The pop star had this to say about her ex in an Instagram post confirming their breakup: "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"
NBC
As for Ariana and Pete, they've known each other since at least 2016 when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. It's currently unclear how and when the stars reconnected, and they've yet to comment publicly on their relationship status.
Grande performed at last night's 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, while her new beau celebrated the season 43 finale of SNL in New York City.
Bossip first reported the news.
