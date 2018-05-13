Amy Schumer is a married lady and she's got something to say about it!

Last night, the comedy queen hit the stage for her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live and joked all about getting married in her mid-to-late thirties.

"Some of you may have heard I got married this year," said the star, who had a surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer in February.

"Some people are like, 'What are you going to talk about now in your stand-up? All you talked about was getting railed,'" joked the funny lady, while hosting the second to last episode of SNL's season 43.

The I Feel Pretty star also got candid about her proposal from then-boyfriend and now-husband.

Instead of gushing over his romantic gesture, the Trainwreck star said, "The way that my now-husband proposed was so worthless. It was such a dumb proposal. It was morning, I was still asleep, he threw the box at me and said, 'I got you this.'

"But that’s a realistic proposal," she said, then joking that women in their twenties always act so surprised.