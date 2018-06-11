Stars are finding love at Saturday Night Live.

Ariana Grande is the latest celeb to spark a romance with a SNL power player. News broke on Monday that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is engaged to her new beau, comedian Pete Davidson. It was just last month that E! News learned the duo was dating, with a source telling us at the time, "It just started and is casual."

Since that time though, the duo's relationship has become more serious, with the couple sharing many loved-up posts on social media and Davidson spending time with Grande's family. After news of the couple's engagement was revealed on Monday, Grande took to Twitter to seemingly respond to the reports, writing, "i love u sm," along with a series of emojis.

This relationship follows many other celeb-SNL romances like Ben Affleck and producer Lindsay Shookus, as well as Scarlett Johansson's relationship with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.