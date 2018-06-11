by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 6:00 PM
Stars are finding love at Saturday Night Live.
Ariana Grande is the latest celeb to spark a romance with a SNL power player. News broke on Monday that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is engaged to her new beau, comedian Pete Davidson. It was just last month that E! News learned the duo was dating, with a source telling us at the time, "It just started and is casual."
Since that time though, the duo's relationship has become more serious, with the couple sharing many loved-up posts on social media and Davidson spending time with Grande's family. After news of the couple's engagement was revealed on Monday, Grande took to Twitter to seemingly respond to the reports, writing, "i love u sm," along with a series of emojis.
This relationship follows many other celeb-SNL romances like Ben Affleck and producer Lindsay Shookus, as well as Scarlett Johansson's relationship with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.
Ron Asadorian/Splash News
Back in July 2017, it was revealed that Affleck had started a relationship with Shookus. Since that time, the two have been spotted out on dinner dates in Los Angeles, watching the U.S. Open in New York City and attending the 2017 Emmys together.
Shookus also recently opened up about what it's like to date Affleck in an interview with Elle.
"My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend," she said. "Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."
Shookus later told the publication, "I've gone through a lot of change recently and I've gone through some really hard times, but I believe in who I am more, and I wouldn't give that up for anything."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
Johansson and Jost's romance was revealed in May 2017 when the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at the SNL season finale after-party. But a source told us at the time that the duo had been "hooking up" prior to that night, adding that it had been "going on for a bit."
In July, a source told E! News that Johansson and Jost "are dating and having fun." Then months later at the SNL season 43 premiere after-party in the fall of 2017, the couple made their first public appearance together.
And the couple still appears to be going strong, they recently attended the 2018 Met Gala together.
TheImageDirect.com
Emma Stone was first linked to SNL writer Dave McCary back in the fall of 2017. Shortly before the romance rumors surfaced, the Oscar winner appeared on SNL, reuniting with La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling during the season 43 premiere episode.
She also hosted the show in Dec. 2016 and would've likely crossed paths with McCary, who has worked on SNL since 2014 and is also a segment director on the show.
The duo hasn't been spotted together in recent months.
