UPDATE!

Ariana Grande, Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson: SNL Is Now the Breeding Ground for Celeb Relationships

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stars are finding love at Saturday Night Live.

Ariana Grande is the latest celeb to spark a romance with a SNL power player. News broke on Monday that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is engaged to her new beau, comedian Pete Davidson. It was just last month that E! News learned the duo was dating, with a source telling us at the time, "It just started and is casual."

Since that time though, the duo's relationship has become more serious, with the couple sharing many loved-up posts on social media and Davidson spending time with Grande's family. After news of the couple's engagement was revealed on Monday, Grande took to Twitter to seemingly respond to the reports, writing, "i love u sm," along with a series of emojis.

This relationship follows many other celeb-SNL romances like Ben Affleck and producer Lindsay Shookus, as well as Scarlett Johansson's relationship with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.

Read

Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Pete Davidson: A Timeline of Their Rapid Relationship

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Back in July 2017, it was revealed that Affleck had started a relationship with Shookus. Since that time, the two have been spotted out on dinner dates in Los Angeles, watching the U.S. Open in New York City and attending the 2017 Emmys together.

Shookus also recently opened up about what it's like to date Affleck in an interview with Elle.

"My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend," she said. "Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."

Shookus later told the publication, "I've gone through a lot of change recently and I've gone through some really hard times, but I believe in who I am more, and I wouldn't give that up for anything."

Read

Lindsay Shookus Opens Up on What It's Like to Date Ben Affleck

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

Johansson and Jost's romance was revealed in May 2017 when the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at the SNL season finale after-party. But a source told us at the time that the duo had been "hooking up" prior to that night, adding that it had been "going on for a bit."

In July, a source told E! News that Johansson and Jost "are dating and having fun." Then months later at the SNL season 43 premiere after-party in the fall of 2017, the couple made their first public appearance together.

And the couple still appears to be going strong, they recently attended the 2018 Met Gala together.

Read

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Official Debut as a Couple

Emma Stone, Dave McCary

TheImageDirect.com

Emma Stone was first linked to SNL writer Dave McCary back in the fall of 2017. Shortly before the romance rumors surfaced, the Oscar winner appeared on SNL, reuniting with La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling during the season 43 premiere episode.

She also hosted the show in Dec. 2016 and would've likely crossed paths with McCary, who has worked on SNL since 2014 and is also a segment director on the show.

The duo hasn't been spotted together in recent months.

This story was originally published on Wed, Oct 25, 2017, 12:32 p.m.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Emma Stone , Ben Affleck , Scarlett Johansson , Saturday Night Live , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nico Santos, Zeke Smith, GLAAD Media Awards

Survivor's Zeke Smith and Actor Nico Santos Are Dating

Top 3 Kardashian-Jenners vs. West "Family Feud" Moments

"Ocean's 8" Scores Franchise-Best Opening Weekend

Anthony Bourdain's Death: What We Know 3 Days Later

ESC: Paris Hilton x Boohoo

Paris Hilton Can't Wait to Send Paris Jackson Her New Boohoo Line

Bode Miller

Bode Miller Mourns the Death of 19-Month-Old Daughter After Pool Accident

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Dove Cameron Responds to Thomas Doherty Breakup Rumors: ''We Are Madly in Love''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.