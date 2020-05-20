Aidy Bryant Says Having Harry Styles as Her Dog Boyfriend Was a "Living Dream"

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 20, 2020 8:05 AM

Aidy Bryant is living her best life, thanks to Harry Styles

During her virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star gushed over sharing the stage with the One Direction alum back in November when he hosted the famous comedy show. For Aidy, she particularly enjoyed their sketch "Joan Song," where he played her dog boyfriend and serenaded her with a romantic ballad.  

"That's one of my favorites of all time," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And Harry was so, I mean, we were like, ‘Get on the floor and sniff garbage.' And like, ‘Eat fake ham.' And he was down for all of it. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let go of it." 

This isn't the first time that Aidy has raved over Harry's performance. Back in January, she praised the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's dedication to the sketch during her Late Night with Seth Meyers interview.

Photos

25 Things to Know About Harry Styles

"He got right on damn board," she gushed to host Seth Meyers. "He was so game. And right away when he got to set, we were like, 'You need to get on all fours, and I'm gonna dangle this garbage in your mouth.' And he was, like, totally down."

Aidy added, "And then truly, the next scene we were like, 'Put your head in the garbage can. Pretend to be a dog smelling garbage and put it in your mouth.' And he was like, 'Okay!' He was really, really great."

Still on the topic of SNL while catching up with Ellen, Aidy opened up about the challenges she faced while putting together her sketches for the show's at-home episodes, which involved some hilarious cameos from her dog.

"My dog became our personal P.A.," she said of her canine sidekick. "He's, like, scared of the tripod and scared of the greenscreen, so he would kind of walk into every shot and want to protect me from it…haunting me like a ghost. They had to cut him out of a lot of shots for SNL: At Home."

Harry Styles, Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live 2019

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Switching gears, Aidy shared how her family reacts to her sex scenes in her Hulu series Shrill, admitting that they can make things a little awkward at times.

"I don't think it's their favorite part of the show," she said. "Here's, like, at least how I sell it to them—my parents and my husband—is, I'm, like, you know, it's a story about someone who is facing their body, you know? So, how can you not involve sex in that? And then, also, I like to get mine on set, so…"

