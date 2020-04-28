Live from Zoom, it's the Saturday Night Live children's talent show!

While catching up with Seth Meyers on Monday's at-home episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph revealed that she and her fellow SNL alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey hosted a virtual talent show for their kids during the pandemic

"It was pretty delightful, I gotta say," the Wine Country star gushed. "I think it was Tina's brainchild and then we got our older kids to get together and plan it. As you can imagine, it was pretty great."

As for Maya's children's talent, the mom of four joked that their set didn't go as planned. "My youngest two performed," she recalled. "They claimed that they had jokes, which is always a little scary because that's improvised. But they just ended up doing a lot of bickering in costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was bickering with my daughter, who was holding a sword."