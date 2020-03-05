Pete Davidsonjust turned up the heat.

On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star put his spice threshold to the test on Hot Ones, where he ate 10 hot wings and answered some equally spicy questions.

"I have never eaten anything spicy," he told host Sean Evans before diving into the first wing. "I am horrified."

Kicking things off with some SNL anecdotes, Pete admitted that Drake's gift to the cast back when he hosted the show in 2016 wasn't his favorite moment. To show his appreciation, the "One Dance" rapper arranged for Bobby Flay to cook a meal for the cast.

"That was kind of annoying ‘cuz it was, like, during writing night," he joked. "Yeah, it was, like, we were, like, in the middle of, like, working on his show and he's like, ‘Yo, Bobby Flay is here.' And we're like, ‘Cool dude, we have, like, f--king 20 hours to put all of this shit together.' He's very sweet. He's very sweet. It was very nice. But it was [the] wrong time."