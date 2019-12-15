You thought you'd seen enough of her on Twitter about Marriage Story—well, last night Scarlett Johanssondelivered another amazing performance on Saturday Night Live.

The 35-year-old actress hosted SNL last night, on Dec. 14, for the sixth time!

The actress, who has recently starred in Netflix's Marriage Story and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Avengers, was ready to deliver an amazing show last night.

"It's so great to be back hosting SNL fort he sixth time, you know, the sixth is even more exciting than the fifth, because you know, you're not worried anymore," Johansson began her monologue during last night's episode. "If the shows bad, what are they gonna' do, fire my fiancé?"

Check out five of the actress' best moments from last night's show:

1. The Monologue: It's safe to say, the Black Widow star's monologue was one for the books as she continued to joke about her soon-to-be husband and SNL comedian Colin Jost. She continued: "Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?"