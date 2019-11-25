Believe it or not, we're already deep into season 45 of Saturday Night Live.

Seven episodes in, we've had some truly revelatory moments of comedy and we've had some embarrassing clunkers, and we've had some sketches that ended and we just kinda went "OK!" And we've even had one sketch that forced a poor unsuspecting bread company to temporarily turn off their comments.

That's pretty much to be expected from any season of SNL and now that we've had enough episodes to judge, it's time to figure out which host so far has brought it the hardest, or which host got the writers and cast to bring it the hardest.