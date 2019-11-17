Harry Styles Shades Zayn Malik on SNL, Plus Watch His 4 Best Sketches

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 8:17 AM

Shade alert!

Harry Styles pulled a Mariah Carey on his old One Direction band mate Zayn Malik while performing his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live. The latter had famously quit the pop group in early 2015. The band, consisting of remaining members Styles, Niall HoranLouis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, announced an infinite hiatus several months later. All five singers have concentrated on solo music careers in recent years.

"Now, I don't know if you've heard, but I'm not in a boy band anymore," Styles said in his monologue. "I'm in a man band now. I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? Well, they're not here. How crazy would be if they were, though? I know. I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and uh...Ringo! Yeah, that's it."

Malik has not responded to Styles publicly.

Watch

Millie Bobby Brown & Harry Styles Dance at Ariana Grande's Concert

Watch Styles' monologue below:

Styles took part in several SNL skits.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik

NBC/Shutterstock

Here are four of the best ones:

Sara Lee: In this sketch, the singer plays the social media manager of Sara Lee Desserts, who is questioned by his superiors over some questionable content he posted on the brand's Instagram account while mistaking it for his personal page.

Airline Pilots: In this skit, Styles and SNL cast member Mikey Day play commercial airplane pilots who have what they think is a private, raunchy conversation in the cockpit about their sex lives and, uh, Scooby-Doo, not realizing the intercom is on. Oops.

Childbirth Class: Styles and SNL star Heidi Gardner play a super peppy couple from Iceland who take a childbirth class and don't quite fit in with the other participants.

Joan Song: SNL cast member Aidy Bryant sings about her dog, who is her boyfriend, imagines Styles portraying his human form.

During the show, Styles performed two songs:

"Lights Up":

And a new single, "Watermelon Sugar":

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

