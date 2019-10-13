Pete Davidson is back...from the Upside Down...

The 25-year-old actor and comedian returned to NBC's Saturday Night Live after being MIA from the first two episodes of the current 45th season. The reason for his absence? Hiding from the Demogorgon. During his monologue, guest host and Stranger Things star David Harbour went backstage, which was transformed into the Upside Down, and lo and behold, Davidson was there.

"No. No, it can't be. Pete Davidson?! Is this where you've been? In the Upside Down?" Harbour asked.

"Yeah, dude. It's lit, right?" Davidson replies.

"Uh, not it's not," Harbour said. "Why don't you come back with me, you can do the show tonight."

"Yeah, maybe," Davidson replied. "Didn't you like, die in here at the end of the show? Are you dead?"

"No, I don't, I mean, I can't, I'm not exactly authori- just watch the show, you'll find out next season," Harbour said.

In reality, Davidson was absent from SNL these past two weeks because he was in Atlanta filming the movie The Suicide Squad.