Live from the 2019 Emmy Awards, it's Bill Hader!
During tonight's star-studded award show, the former Saturday Night Live star had plenty of reasons to celebrate after winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
But after accepting an award for his role as Barry Berkman in Barry, the actor stepped into the press room where he was asked about Saturday Night Live's latest headlines.
When asked to share his thoughts on Shane Gillis' firing, the 41-year-old said "I have no thoughts on that." But when asked to address sensitivities in comedy, the actor addressed the issue.
"I just feel like you shouldn't want to hurt anybody's feelings. But I think also, especially in comedy, you do stuff six or seven years ago that wouldn't be okay now and probably for good reasons," he shared in video captured by Variety. "I only speak for myself but like everybody, you have to grow so I think it's a good thing. I'm never interested in upsetting anybody."
Shane was one of the newest cast members expected to join season 45 of Saturday Night Live. After his hiring, however, past material of Shane surfaced and it featured racial slurs.
"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL. We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL," a spokesperson for the Emmy-winning show said.
The statement added, "We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."
As for Shane's reaction to all the headlines, he's "happy to apologize" to anybody who's been offended by what he said.
"I'm a comedian who pushes boundaries," he tweeted. "I sometimes miss. If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you're going to find a lot of misses. I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I've said. My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes the requires risks."