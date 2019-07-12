You've seen the sketch, you've used the GIF, now Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch are bringing back "Mom Jeans." You have Tan France to thank for that.

The Queer Eye fashion guru hosts the Netflix web series (but wait, aren't all Netflix shows web series because they stream over the internet?) Dressing Funny, where he, yep, dresses funny people. For Dratch's 50th birthday, France got Fey involved to pick outfits for her former Saturday Night Live costar. Fey originally picked out a black skirt, "'cause she's secretly kind of a dirty bitch."

"She's the downtown lady," Fey said in the video below.

"Is there a difference between downtown lady and uptown lady?" France asked.