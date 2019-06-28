"Gosh, I wish there was an SNL show this week," Kate McKinnon said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. From the looks of Twitter after the second night of Democratic debates, viewers agree with her.

"Kate McKinnon watching Marianne Williamson with a pen and a pad, I hope," The New York Times' Dave Itzkoff tweeted during the debate.

Ask and ye shall receive.

McKinnon, who has two Emmys for her work on Saturday Night Live, was on Late Night mere hours after the debates and not only did she bust out her Elizabeth Warren impression, but she tackled presidential candidate Marianne Williamson as well.