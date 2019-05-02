Week after week, Cecily Strong is working with some of the biggest names in show business when they come through halls of Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live. But her latest venture, working with Ted Danson in a new campaign for Smirnoff's Zero Sugar Infusions line of vodka, is one she's been bragging about. The duo star in new commercials for the product.

"It was as fun as you could imagine—and more so. It's been fun to brag about to family and friends," Strong told E! News. "[Ted Danson] is so delightful and charming and funny. It was a beautiful day. We had fun, I liked the director, I liked our little scripts. We just—we laughed a lot for hours. So, it was kind of the ideal shoot."

The spots feature the two comics at a party, getting the drink on, and Danson reveals his nickname as "Sweet Cheeks Teddy."