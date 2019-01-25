So, you've just auditioned for Saturday Night Live. You were in a dark room, looking at a silhouette of Lorne Michaels. What do you do after?

"It's hard to be that vulnerable, to wane something so badly, but I wanted it so badly. After the audition I didn't hear for a little while. It was just a lot of me, in my bed, watching The Great British Bake Off, for comfort. Hoping to get that call," Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner told E! News.

Both Gardner and Chris Redd joined the cast in 2017 and said they're still experiencing "pinch me" moments.