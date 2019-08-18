A healing experience.

On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, 22-year-old Alexandria was all geared up to change her life after cheating boyfriend Fernando left her feeling insecure. Apparently, as the new participant told Khloe Kardashian, her beau slept with someone that resembled Kendall Jenner.

"When I found out that my boyfriend had cheated on me with a skinnier girl, I gained more weight because I was so depressed," Alexandria noted in a confessional.

However, Alexandria (who also goes by Alex)'s complicated relationship with food started after a traumatic event from her adolescence.

Specifically, Alexandria found herself pregnant at 14 and underwent an abortion at the urging of her mother Rachael. After her peers found out, Alexandria faced an immense amount of bullying, which resulted in weight gain and school fights.