BRAND NEW
THURSDAYS, 9PM

Can Trainer Ashley Borden Help Alex Get Revenge on Her Unfaithful Boyfriend?

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats!

"Who are you getting your revenge on?" asks trainer Ashley Borden in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, while first-time trainee Alex hauls a truck tire across the outdoor gym area they're using for this inaugural workout.

"Fernando, my boyfriend," the 22-year-old participant explains. "He decided to cheat on me."

When the exercise pro and lifestyle consultant (whose experience with the latter comes in handy during what quickly becomes an emotionally wrought debut training session) goes on inquire about the relationship's current status, Alex reveals she and Fernando are still together.

Watch

Revenge Body Trainers Debunk Popular Workout & Diet Myths

"I took him back," she says with tears in her eyes. And—as if processing your partner's betrayal isn't hard enough on its own—she goes on to admit that her family still doesn't know about Fernando's infidelity.

"I haven't told my mom about Fernando cheating on me because when my biological father cheated on my mom, she left him," Alex tells the Revenge Body camera. "I not only got back with Fernando, but I convinced him to get back with me. I would just be telling her another disappointment."

Hear Ashley's plan to help Alex fast-track toward health, confidence and a more honest relationship with her mom in the clip above! And see why the trainer compares Alex's post-sprint hurl to an "exorcism" too.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , , Diet And Fitness , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.