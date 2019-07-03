Following through on your six-days-a-week workout schedule is a lot to handle.
But it's just one of several personal hurdles Deeran is grappling with in this clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. The emotional snippet opens on Deeran filming a vlog entry documenting where he's at in his journey toward happiness, self-love and physical wellness. But as the participant explains briefly during his smartphone video, things aren't going so well at the moment.
"All this stuff…this is hard," Deeran sobs. "Doing it by myself. That I just have to get my own self together."
Of course, while it is ultimately up to him to stick to Revenge Body's 12-week program, Deeran isn't really alone.
"How are you?" Khloe Kardashian asks him seriously later on in the new clip. After hearing about his vlog (and a similar breakdown during one of his training sessions with Simone De La Rue), the series' host sits down with Deeran face-to-face to talk more about what's really eating him right now.
"This is just…it's challenging me deeper than what I thought," Deeran admits, adding that he "didn't really realize how much baggage" he came in here with. "I was like, oh, this is a Kardashian show, so this should be kind of fun and sipping mimosas and…you know?"
"That's what we do here is sip mimosas, people," Khloe jokes. Remember the gym six days a week thing? But physical fitness only covers one part of the transformation equation, and she knows that firsthand.
"I know, my personal experience, it was so much more emotional than I thought it was gonna be," the Good American boss tells him. "You have to come to terms with certain things and address certain things."
For Deeran, coming to terms requires a lot of unlearning. Since turning to religion for the guidance he felt his parents didn't give him, he's had to "give up some stuff." Like? "The idea of...what love could look like outside of what I've been taught," he finishes.
"I am super spiritual," Khloe says. "I don't think Jesus and God make mistakes."
Watch for yourself in the clip above.