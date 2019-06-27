Khloe Kardashian is all about keeping it real for reality TV.
The Revenge Body star expressed this sentiment while speaking with E! News' own Justin Sylvester. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in the midst of covering the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, Sylvester asked how the Good American mogul felt about "reliving" the ordeal.
"Yes, this is what we signed up for—I'm not complaining about it—I would say this time frame of it is, I would say, harder," Khloe reflected during the joint Revenge Body/Flip It Like Disick junket. "We can't just show the good. That's not what reality is."
While this may be a hard time for Kardashian, she thankfully has "brother" Scott Disick in her corner. Thus, it wasn't surprising when Disick had supportive words for Khloe during their interview.
"Well, I think Khloe's been through a lot. As have I," Kourtney Kardashian's ex expressed. "But, she really honestly cares and she's not one to ever go behind your back and tell a story. She honestly just wants to be there for you."
We have a feeling that the 35-year-old's Revenge Body participants would feel similarly to Disick. As was teased in a previous promo, Kardashian's transformation series is "about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within."
Although the Revenge Body participants "keep their normal lives," Khloe noted that the show teaches them all transformation "tools."
Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein
"We give them the tools. So, you do what you want with those tools," Kris Jenner's daughter further explained. "Basically, I consider Revenge Body almost like you're riding a bike with training wheels. And then when you're gone, we just take off the training wheels…You still know how to ride the bike though."
Despite being impressed by Khloe's words of wisdom, Scott quipped that he had no interest in hitting the gym.
"Unless you're paying me to go lift weights and move things around and push things, I'm not doing that," the father of three exclaimed.
Be sure to watch Khloe and Scott's sit down for yourself above!
