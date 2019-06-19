RETURNS
18 JULY

"It's Not Just About a Hot Body!" Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspiring Words In Revenge Body Season 3 Supertease

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Revenge isn't easy.

Khloe Kardashian warns the new Revenge Body participants just that in the season 3 supertease. While the latest promo promises "a transformational journey," the new footage makes it clear that hard work will be key for the contestants.

"This is gonna be really hard," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran warns in the video above.

Yes, there are "amazing trainers and amazing nutritionists," but the final result is up to the 17 participants seeking revenge. Sorry to the contestant that thought this would be all "fun" and "mimosas."

"It's not just about a hot body," Kardashian continues. "It's about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within."

Watch

Khloe Kardashian on Lamar Odom's New Book: Congratulations Lammy

And the Good American boss means it! Case in point: new participant Alex is seen vomiting after one seemingly rigorous workout.

"Watching Alex vomit…it's like an exorcism," trainer Ashley Borden exclaims.

Thankfully, it appears that the hard work is worth it. In fact, one participant is heard calling her Revenge Body trainer a "blessing."

Will the 17 participants be successful with their revenge? For that answer, tune in to the inspiring new season when it premieres Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , , Fitness , Diet And Fitness , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Series Canceled by MTV? Maybe?

Ashley Martson, Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized for Lupus Flare-Up

Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby Shares She Had an Abortion After Surviving Rape

Natalie Halcro, Nat & Liv 104

Natalie Halcro Has "the Plague!" But Will It Ruin Her London Work Trip With Olivia Pierson?

Cardi B

Is This Cardi B's Riskiest Look Yet? Rapper Turns Heads at TakeOff's Birthday Party

Chambers

Make Your Peace With These Canceled and Concluded Netflix Shows

James Corden, Jake Gyllenhaal - The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jake Gyllenhaal Just Sang a Whitney Houston Cover and We Need More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.