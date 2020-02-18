Couple goals.

During Tuesday's Pop of the Morning, dancing duo Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker opened up about how a love of music, dancing and their kids transformed them into a totally in-sync couple.

"Music is such a big part of our lives and it really is kind of like, it's a soundtrack, right?" tWitch shared with Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "So whether we're just two stepping or doing, like, full out dances on our patio...music displays an essential part of the movement of our lives."

And, as Allison noted herself, the couple's vibe changes "like a playlist" throughout the day. While the duo may have "wake-up music," they'll be listening to something totally different by dinner time.

As for what their jam is currently? tWitch revealed he is a fan of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now." Yet, Allison said she's a fan of Roddy Ricch's "The Box."

It appears that tWitch and Allison won't stop dancing for any reason, including being pregnant. Yep, tWitch and Allison danced regularly on Tik Tok while expecting their second child together, whom they welcomed back in November 2019.