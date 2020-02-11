TUES - SAT
Audrina Patridge Wants to Join Very Cavallari Full Time After Reunion With Kristin & Heidi!

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 11:40 AM

The Hills are alive on E!

Audrina Patridge stopped by Pop of the Morning Tuesday to share secrets about her recent Hills reunion with Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag

"I just saw Heidi, I was with her and Kristin in Nashville filming for Very Cavallari," Audrina dished. "So that airs in a couple nights."

Kristin recently teased her long time gal-pals' upcoming appearance on Very Cavallari, which airs this Thursday at 9 p.m. on E!, with an Instagram pic that sent Hills fans spiraling.

"We had lots of catching up to do," Audrina shared on their reunion. "I love Kristin, we've stayed in touch. With us three together, we had the best time. We're like, 'Heidi, let's just move to Nashville and be on her show!'"

Audrina also revealed she starts filming season two of MTV's Hills reboot "in a couple weeks," but wouldn't confirm if she talked Kristin into making a cameo.

"I hope so!" she gushed when asked if Kristin would pop up on the reality series one day.

Audrina added of filming The Hills, "We all stay in touch but with filming, we try not to talk about certain things because you want to save it for the cameras. So you kind of distance yourself so it's all fresh for on camera.

Check out Audrina's interview away to hear more about The Hills, her daughter and her partnership with Juvéderm Lips!

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

