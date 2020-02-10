The 2020 Oscars was "a perfect end to an amazing awards season."

E!'s Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi relayed this very point during her Monday morning appearance on Pop of the Morning. As the fashion expert was live on the scene at the 92nd Academy Awards on behalf of E!, she was more than ready to share her thoughts on the evening, especially in regards to the red carpet fashion.

"I think it was so exquisite. It was the perfect end to an amazing awards season," Roberts Rassi gushed to co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Chris Appleton. "So many beautiful details on the carpet, so many great looks and it was star power."

We're assuming Roberts Rassi was referring to the numerous A-listers who were in attendance, including Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and many more. Even though the awards show was filled with notable names, the E! personality still had favorites from the evening.

Unsurprisingly, Janelle Monáe, who wore a Ralph Lauren gown that featured 168,000 Swarovski crystals, was one of Roberts Rassi's favorites.