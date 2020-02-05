by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 11:51 AM
Joel McHale had some wise words for The Soup's new host, Jade Catta-Preta.
On Wednesday morning, the new E! personality stopped by Pop of the Morning and revealed the advice the Community alum gave her during a recent encounter. As E! readers surely know, the legendary franchise is set to return to E! on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m.
"He was just like, 'Don't take it too seriously! Just enjoy it,'" Catta-Preta revealed to co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz.
Hilariously, Catta-Preta almost missed this advice as she admitted to being distracted by McHale's attractiveness.
"He was so hot! I was like, 'Huh?'" The Soup host joked. "So tall and magnetic and charming. I'm like, I hope people say that about me one day."
Nonetheless, Catta-Preta was grateful for the support she's received from The Soup alums, including former head writer and executive producer K.P. Anderson.
"K.P. Anderson, the show-runner, also tweeted at me and was just like, 'Listen to your writers, listen to your gut. It's your turn.'" Catta-Preta proudly shared. "So, the baton has been passed in a sense."
Of course, this new role is a dream come true for Catta-Preta, who admitted to once living in her car. Per the comedienne, while working as a bartender at the Comedy Store, she would park her car at the venue and shower at the famous comedy club.
"A bunch of comics did it too," the funny lady explained. "I did it for a very short stint, but people did it longer than I did. But, yeah, I roughed it out."
Still, after 12 years in comedy, Catta-Preta is excited to be a part of something she "really, really love[s]" and is "passionate about." In fact, the 35-year-old performer admitted she was a big fan of Talk Soup's John Henson.
For Catta-Preta's full interview, including what's to come for The Soup's revival, be sure to watch the footage above.
