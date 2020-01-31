A lifelong idol and fashion icon commends your outfit during an award show. What's your next move?

When the scenario played out for Sofia Carson at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards—and the idol in question was Beyoncé—she reacted the way most of us might.

"I just gently sunk to the floor," the 26-year-old musician, silver screen star and Revlon global ambassador recalls in this sweet and sincere clip from Friday's Pop of the Morning (Carson's sister, who attended the event alongside her, recorded the Globes moment on video). Fans of the "I Love U" singer and former Disney star might remember hearing about her fortuitous run-in with Bey on Twitter earlier this month, though we didn't know details until now.

"I walked into the @goldenglobes & Beyonce told me she loved my dress," Carson shared to the social media platform on Jan. 6. "I'm gonna need a minute."

During Friday's chat with POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, she explains more about what that minute looked like. "I just sat on the stairs for a few seconds just to take it all in," the guest continues, explaining that she arrived at the ceremony while Ellen DeGeneres delivered her acceptance speech for the year's Carol Burnett Award.