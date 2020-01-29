TUES - SAT
Melissa Gorga Teases "Revealing" RHONJ Reunion on Pop of the Morning

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 1:02 PM

It's been a turbulent season for Bravo's Garden State ladies, and it sounds like there's more conflict to come.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga—who recently filmed the reality series' season 10 reunion show—talks future Housewives fights, revelations and relationship statuses in this clip from Wednesday's Pop of the Morning. After sharing her heightened sense of self-assurance onscreen, particularly when it comes to sharing her opinions freely, the seasoned TV personality reveals which RHONJ cast members were involved in the reunion taping's most noteworthy feuds.

First, she names co-star Margaret Josephs, whose friendship with Teresa Giudice (though episode nine suggested it could be on the mend) turned sour after an altercation with Danielle Staub almost got physical several weeks ago. But Melissa goes on to change her answer. "I think Jennifer and I go at it, I would say, the most at the reunion," she tells the POTM co-hosts, trailing onscreen tension between herself and Jennifer Ayden last Wednesday.

Melissa Gorga Promises the Truth Will Come Out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Still, the upcoming Housewives reunion won't be all bite. Replying to a question from Lilliana Vazquez, Melissa confirms that Teresa provides an update about her marriage to Joe Giudice, the details of which have been written about at length in the press without much input from her sister-in-law.

"I just got the chills because it's that revealing," she says of Teresa's comments.

Hear more about what's ahead for RHONJ's tenth season—and find out what Teresa is looking for in a new man—in the full interview clip above.

