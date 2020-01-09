Kristin Cavallari initially didn't plan to share her private life on Very Cavallari.

On Thursday morning, the Uncommon James mogul stopped by Pop of the Morning and discussed the origins of her hit E! docu-series (which returns tonight at 9 p.m.). According to the longtime reality star, she envisioned Very Cavallari to be like Lisa Vanderpump's Bravo hit, Vanderpump Rules.

Meaning, Jay Cutler's wife wanted her employees to be front and center as she popped in here and there. However, over the course of three seasons, Cavallari's personal life has become the driving narrative on Very Cavallari.

"Season three is definitely more about my personal life. You know, Jay and I and my friend group and just everything we have going on," Cavallari dished. "Which is kind of funny, because when I first pitched the show years ago, I wasn't even really supposed to be on it. I looked at it more like, Vanderpump Rules."

According to Cavallari, she wanted the show to simply be about Uncommon James, in order to draw attention to her growing business.