The Pop of the Morning co-hosts met their match in Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

On Wednesday, E!'s newest personalities stopped by TODAY With Hoda & Jenna to showcase their pop culture knowledge. Specifically, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie faced off against Kotb and Hager for a round of trivia, aptly named "La La Lies."

In order to keep the competition fair, fellow Pop of the Morning co-host Victor Cruz stayed neutral throughout the competition and served as the game's host.

"They're all pop culture questions. There's gonna be three different phrases that I'm gonna use and one of them is a lie," the former wide receiver explained. "The first one to click those lovely, little production tags in front of you, gets to go first."

Team E! News started out strong when Vazquez correctly identified the lie about Frozen 2.

"Yes! I totally guessed," the Pop of the Morning leading lady happily exclaimed. "I had no idea."

However, the E! personalities got disqualified during the next round after Vazquez buzzed in too early. Thus, Hager was able sound off on the Little Women trivia.