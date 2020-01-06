by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:28 AM
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager couldn't be more proud!
The TODAY hosts—popularly known as the "queens of morning TV," as Scott Tweedie reminds us—sit down with Pop of the Morning's Tweedie, Lilliana Vazquezand Victor Cruz (whose addition to the co-host docket was announced minutes before today's first-ever taping) in this clip from the new E! series' premiere. As the trio's fellow NBC talk show personalities and Lilliana's former co-workers, Kotb and Hager begin their interview segment with some due words of praise.
"Can we say congratulations on your first day at school, first of all?" Hoda exclaims, grabbing her Pop of the Morning coffee mug and prompting the rest of the group to do the same. "You have new mugs!" she continues. "You have Victor Cruz with you!"
Congratulations are in order for Kotb as well, and Vazquez makes it known right away.
"Y'all, Hoda's engaged!" Jenna chimes in, referencing her co-host's exciting nuptial news, which first made headlines back in November, after Hoda's longtime partner Joel Schiffman got down on one knee. The couple, who adopted daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine last April, have been together for six years.
"Isn't it so crazy how your life throws everything at you in different ways?" Kotb muses happily. "I was literally just sitting there the other day…we were downstairs and our girls were upstairs asleep and I thought, 'Man, if anyone has blessings that they wonder like, when are they coming? If anyone does…your time is coming, you just don't know when.'"
As for any details about her and Schiffman's big day?
"Can I tell you who's picking my wedding dress?" Hoda teases, but Lilliana already knows the answer to this one. "Your mom," the POTM face offers confidently. And she's right!
Kotb's mother's eye for style isn't limited to wedding gowns, either. "If I'm wearing a good outfit [on the show], she picked it," Hoda laughs.
Check out the full clip above for more sweet comments about her engagement! Plus, watch Jenna expose Hoda for "borrowing" one of her wardrobe jackets while she was on maternity leave!
(TODAY and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
