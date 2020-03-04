Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just The Sip The Podcast:

Tinashe's Independent Return to the Music Industry - Just The Sip 03/04/20

Tinashe talks her new record "Songs For You" and what it means that fans are responding to her new sound. After finding herself in a place where she felt like she was coasting through her career, the singer discusses parted ways with her entire team and redoing everything from the ground up. Tinashe dishes on the acoustic songs that will be hard for her to sing live on tour, the best songs for going out, and so much more. She shares how the industry pits her against other black R&B singers. Plus, hear how she changed after her Ben Simmons breakup. Take a listen.