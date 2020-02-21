EXCLUSIVE!

Listen: Adele Announces Album, Goop Makeup-Free Dinner Plus More From This Week's Nightly Pop The Podcast

  • By
    &

by Nicole Renna | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Here's What's Popping This Week On Nightly Pop The Podcast:

Kim Kardashian Secures the Bag Without Kanye West & Boneless Thugs-n-Harmony - Nightly Pop 02/20/20
Kanye West leaves wife Kim Kardashian to do the heavy lifting after video shows them getting a little heated in an elevator. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony become Boneless in a tribute to Buffalo Wild Wings. Is this a marketing ploy? Gwyneth Paltrow threw a big party in Hollywood with one rule, you have to be makeup-free, and A-Listers showed up. Take a listen.

Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise, Broke Tiffany Haddish & A Subway Star Is Born - Nightly Pop 02/19/20

The Yummy singer tells late-night host James Corden that he still wants to fight Tom Cruise. Tiffany Haddish wants to hire a PR person to plant stories saying she is broke as hell to avoid people asking her for money. A YouTuber's finish the lyric game has gone viral and a subway star has been born. Lady Gaga may have some competition with the viral singer. We discuss this and much more!

Steph & Ayesha Curry Too Hot for IG & Adele Steals Spotlight at BFF's Wedding - Nightly Pop 02/18/20

The basketball star & celeb chef show major Insta-PDA in Cabo. Is this picture too much for Instagram? The Rumour Has It singer officiated her BFF's wedding, sang at her wedding, then announced her new album. Taylor Swift's father fought off an intruder in his house who said he was looking for his ex-wife. Fans think Kanye shaded Kim on a kiss cam. And if you've always wanted Kim's Kardashians butt, you can now buy it! Take a listen.

Photos

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Romance in Pictures

Subscribe to Nightly Pop The Podcast to catch the latest episodes! Watch more Nightly Pop on YouTube

Listen Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Podcasts , Nightly Pop , Nightly Pop Podcast , Stephen Curry , Adele , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Gwyneth Paltrow , Justin Bieber , Tom Cruise , James Corden , Tiffany Haddish , Lady Gaga , Gwyneth Paltrow
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.