Priyanka Chopra is a married woman and she's making sure everyone knows it...with her glamorous style.

Over the weekend, Chopra tied the knot in two different ceremonies in India to her love Nick Jonas. If that wasn't enough for fans to look forward to—and live vicariously through—the Quantico star made her wedding week and the days following it, one big fashion show that we can't stop staring at.

From pre-wedding dinners to chic airport ensembles, Chopra has made us do a double take on more than one occasion while celebrating her wedding, receptions and traditional ceremonies this month.

For starters, the actress donned a pink satin dress at dinner in Mumbai, India with her then-fiancé before stunning in a powder blue and pastel pink traditional gown by Manish Mahotra at the couple's Puja ceremony.

Chopra then rocked a white dress with gold and silver detailing, complete with open-toed stilettos, when touching down in Joghpur and really kicking off her wedding weekend.