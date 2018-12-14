It's Vanessa Hudgens' birthday!

The actress is officially 30 years old! Yes, the former High School Musical star is 30, which is insane and we really can't wait to see how she rings in the big 3-0!

The California native has had a stellar year, so she definitely has plenty to celebrate in our minds.

Hudgens has starred in three films this year, including the rom-com Dog Days, Netflix's holiday movie The Princess Switch, and her upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez called Second Act.

But that's not all! The multi-talented celeb also played Gigi in the Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. It was also revealed that she would be playing Mimi in Fox's live production of Rent.

Oh, and she also released a song and music video alongside the EDM duo Phantoms for their track "Lay With Me" this year.

All of these things are incredible accomplishments, but to really honor Hudgens' big day, we decided a touching tribute to her adorable relationship with Austin Butler was in order.