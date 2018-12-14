Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
It's Vanessa Hudgens' birthday!
The actress is officially 30 years old! Yes, the former High School Musical star is 30, which is insane and we really can't wait to see how she rings in the big 3-0!
The California native has had a stellar year, so she definitely has plenty to celebrate in our minds.
Hudgens has starred in three films this year, including the rom-com Dog Days, Netflix's holiday movie The Princess Switch, and her upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez called Second Act.
But that's not all! The multi-talented celeb also played Gigi in the Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. It was also revealed that she would be playing Mimi in Fox's live production of Rent.
Oh, and she also released a song and music video alongside the EDM duo Phantoms for their track "Lay With Me" this year.
All of these things are incredible accomplishments, but to really honor Hudgens' big day, we decided a touching tribute to her adorable relationship with Austin Butler was in order.
We couldn't help ourselves, because these two just make the cutest couple. Don't you think?
They've been together for seven years and counting and they are practically perfect in every way.
The fact that they've been together so long makes it pretty apparent that these two lovebirds are truly happy together, but there are also so many pictures to prove it!
In honor of Hudgens' birthday, we've gathered together some of the couple's most magical moments for your viewing pleasure.
Seriously, there's enough material here for the best #RelationshipGoals vision board around, but alas, we've stuck with a gallery...for now.
Do yourself a favor and check out their sweet snaps together below. Perusing their love is sure to brighten your day and make you smile, and we hope it makes Hudgens smile on her big day, too!
Happy birthday, Vanessa! We love you...and your beau.
Instagram
Twinning
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had matching hair colors after Butler went brunette for a role in August.
Instagram
Shirtless Smooches
When Hudgens wished the actor a happy birthday this year, she shared this sweet, smoochy snap. Awww!
Instagram
Cute and Candid
The High School Musical star felt like this candid moment was too adorable not to share, and we agree!
Instagram
Sweethearts in Shades
These two had a blast at the beach together this summer.
Instagram
Broadway Babes
After Butler wrapped his role in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, his lady love was there to offer some cute congratulations.
Instagram
Sweet and Supportive
When the show opened in April, Hudgens was also there to shower her beau with love and support.
Instagram
Magical Moments
In January, the two enjoyed a fancy night out getting at The Magic Castle and of course they were dressed to impress.
Instagram
New Year, New Memories
After ringing in the start of 2018 together, Hudgens shared this precious pic of herself and Butler all dressed up.
Instagram
Tender Touches
This couple looks so good together in this selfie that we can't help but smile when we look at them!
Instagram
Birthday Bash Bliss
The lovebirds got cozy with wine in hand while celebrating Stella Hudgens' birthday last year.
Instagram
Happy in the Hills
The two just radiated happiness in this post for Butler's birthday in 2017.
Instagram
Cheesin'
What's not to love about these two?
Instagram
Under the Tuscan Sun
The precious pair looked like they had quite a romantic getaway during their summer 2016 trip to Italy.
Instagram
Hairspiration
Butler and Hudgens look so cute here...they're even rocking almost identical hairdos!
Instagram
Safari Chic
Hudgens described these playful pouts as "safari chic" while on vacation in 2015.
Instagram
Wild Cats (Get Your Head in the Game)
They may have seen a lion in real life, but these two only have eyes for each other.
Instagram
Smiles and Sunsets
The precious pair was picture perfect in front of the setting sun back in 2015.
Instagram
Birthday Blessings
Hudgens shared this sweet shot—and an even sweeter message—in honor of her main man's 23rd birthday.